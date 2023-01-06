Veil Brewing Co. shares details about its new Richmond taproom and restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Veil Brewing Co., one of Scott's Addition's first breweries, shared details of its new home in the brewery-filled Richmond neighborhood.

The Veil said it planned to open its new 8,262-square-foot Belleville Street taproom this spring.

In addition to being three times larger than its current Roseneath Road taproom, the new space, which is just blocks away, will feature its own restaurant — Nokoribi.

"Nokoribi is the brainchild of Andrew Manning and Patrick Phelan, Chef/Owners from Scott's Addition's lauded tasting menu restaurant Longoven," a post from The Veil read. "Nokoribi (Japanese for embers) will feature a Yakitori, Japanese pub-inspired menu highlighting meats, chicken, and vegetables cooked live over charcoal, along with katsu sandwiches, kimchi fries, seasonal pickles, and more. Hyperfocus, high quality, affordable pricing, and approachability for the whole family are paramount to the Nokoribi team and us, and we look forward to sharing their vision with you all."

The Roseneath Road will eventually close to the public and become just a production space.

The Veil, which opened in Scott's Addition in 2016, also has locations on Forest Hill Avenue in South Richmond and Colonial Avenue in Norfolk.

