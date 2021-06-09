Vegan Philly cheesesteak shop opens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cheesesteak joint for people on plant-based diets has made its debut in Manchester. Philly Vegan opened earlier this month at 1126 Hull St. It is the second spot Philly Vegan has called home on the Southside. In 2019, owners Samuel Veney, Celicia Hartridge and Ratha Chhay began selling their cheesesteaks as a pop-up, leading to a sublease in Bon Air in February 2020. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

