Up All Night Bakery expands into Richmond neighborhood
Jonathan Highfield’s Up All Night Bakery has taken over the former Early Bird Biscuit Co. space at 1221 Bellevue Ave.<br/><br/>
Posted at 6:51 AM, Jun 02, 2022
2022-06-02
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond baker is expanding by taking over the space where he first hatched his business. Up All Night Bakery has inked a lease for 1221 Bellevue Ave. The space was, until last month, occupied by Early Bird Biscuit Co., which shuttered that location in favor of its outpost in the Fan. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
