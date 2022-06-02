Up All Night Bakery expands into Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond baker is expanding by taking over the space where he first hatched his business. Up All Night Bakery has inked a lease for 1221 Bellevue Ave. The space was, until last month, occupied by Early Bird Biscuit Co., which shuttered that location in favor of its outpost in the Fan. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

