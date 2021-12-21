COVID is the Grinch that stole Ukrop's Christmas fried chicken

RICHMOND, Va. -- If Ukrop's fried chicken is among your family's Christmas traditions — better luck next year.

"Unfortunately, due to unexpected COVID-related concerns, our wonderful team at the market will not be able to fry chicken this week," Ukrop's Homestyle Foods

posted on Facebook. "We know this may disappoint our many fans, and we hope to begin serving hot fried chicken again on Tuesday, December 28. We ask for your patience and understanding during these unpredictable times."

This is the second holiday during which Ukrop's has had to change plans.

Scott Aronson, the president of the Richmond-based grocery store turned food brand, said its supplier sent them a message just before Thanksgiving that pre-cooked turkeys Ukrop's ordered would not be coming into town.

Ukrop's Market Hall on Patterson Avenue will remain open without fried chicken. The market will close at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas.