CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Another new seafood restaurant is headed to the area, this time a Hampton Roads-based chain that’s looking to take its first bite of the Richmond market. Twisted Crab plans to open in Chesterfield Towne Center in the 5,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Genghis Grill. It will be across from a Five Guys at the mall’s southeast entrance. Click here to read more on Richmond BizSense.

