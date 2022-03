HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Texas-based taqueria is doubling down in Richmond. Torchy’s Tacos has signed a lease for a location at 11120 W. Broad St. in Short Pump. The location will be Torchy’s second in the Richmond area, joining its forthcoming location in the Carytown Exchange shopping center that it signed on for last year. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.