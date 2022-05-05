Watch
Three Notch’d Brewing Co. expands in Richmond

Mike Platania
Posted at 10:01 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 10:01:49-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The closure of a wine shop and pizza joint in Scott’s Addition has left room for a Charlottesville brewery to increase its footprint in the neighborhood. Three Notch’d Brewing Co. is planning to expand its space at 2930 W. Broad St. to include the addition of a restaurant, according to documents filed with the city. The extra room came available after two adjacent spaces were recently left vacant by Red Goat Pizza and Richmond Wine Station. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

