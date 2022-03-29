This couple has big plans for the old Crab Louie’s in Midlothian

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two seasoned restaurateurs from the city are dropping anchor in Chesterfield County. Maria and Michael Oseguera, owners of Maya restaurant on East Grace Street downtown, are preparing to open Oceano at 1352 Sycamore Square in the Sycamore Square Shopping Center. The space had been home to Crab Louie’s Seafood Tavern for more than 30 years until its closure in 2020. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

