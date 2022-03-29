Watch
Eat It, Virginia

Actions

This couple has big plans for the old Crab Louie’s in Midlothian

Untitled design.png
Richmond BizSense
Maria and Michael Oseguera are preparing to open Oceano at the old Crab Louie’s in Midlothian.<br/><br/>
Untitled design.png
Posted at 9:28 AM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 09:28:54-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two seasoned restaurateurs from the city are dropping anchor in Chesterfield County. Maria and Michael Oseguera, owners of Maya restaurant on East Grace Street downtown, are preparing to open Oceano at 1352 Sycamore Square in the Sycamore Square Shopping Center. The space had been home to Crab Louie’s Seafood Tavern for more than 30 years until its closure in 2020. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.