RICHMOND, Va. -- At the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, longtime Fan bar F.W. Sullivan’s closed its doors for what was supposed to be a temporary closure. But as the pandemic dragged out, the closure became permanent. Now, two years later, a new operator has taken over the space and is looking to open its doors in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.