The Veil Brewing Co. opens new Richmond taproom, restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. — Once planned to be a food hall, a building in western Scott’s Addition is being reborn as the new home to a local brewery and restaurant group. This weekend The Veil Brewing Co. will open its new taproom at 1509 Belleville St., where it’ll be joined by Nokoribi, a Japanese restaurant from the ownership group behind Longoven. Local investment advisory firm Richmond Capital Management is also taking space for its office in the Belleville building, which was built to house a candy factory. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews