The Veil Brewing Co. opens new Richmond taproom, restaurant

WTVR
The Veil Brewing Co.'s new taproom is located at 1509 Belleville St.
Posted at 10:34 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 10:34:42-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Once planned to be a food hall, a building in western Scott’s Addition is being reborn as the new home to a local brewery and restaurant group. This weekend The Veil Brewing Co. will open its new taproom at 1509 Belleville St., where it’ll be joined by Nokoribi, a Japanese restaurant from the ownership group behind Longoven. Local investment advisory firm Richmond Capital Management is also taking space for its office in the Belleville building, which was built to house a candy factory. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

