The phone call that ended Richmond restaurant Perch

Richmond BizSense
Co-owner Mike Ledesma, who also opened Instabowl and The Coop in the Fan, said the call to shut down Perch was made on May 28.
Posted at 7:13 AM, Jun 01, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- In the face of rising costs, Perch, a four-year-old restaurant in Scott’s Addition, has permanently closed. Co-owner Mike Ledesma said the call to shut down the Pacific Island-inspired spot at 2918 W. Broad St. was made on its final day of service, May 28, after he said he got a call from his business partner Kristoffer Collo, the one who handles the finance side of the business. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

