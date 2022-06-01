The phone call that ended Richmond restaurant Perch

RICHMOND, Va. -- In the face of rising costs, Perch, a four-year-old restaurant in Scott’s Addition, has permanently closed. Co-owner Mike Ledesma said the call to shut down the Pacific Island-inspired spot at 2918 W. Broad St. was made on its final day of service, May 28, after he said he got a call from his business partner Kristoffer Collo, the one who handles the finance side of the business. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.