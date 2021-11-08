Watch
With the lawsuit settled, the Lilly Pad has big plans in Henrico

Posted at 7:18 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 07:18:42-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- As its centerpiece restaurant attracts big crowds — including some A-list celebrities in town shooting movies — the new and improved Kingsland Marina in Varina is enjoying busy but calmer waters after settling a legal dispute that had been lingering over it for years. Max Walraven, who has led an overhaul of the 13-acre marina since purchasing a majority stake in it three years ago, said he’s preparing to launch a boat rental and charter business that would build on the momentum of his onsite dockside restaurant The Lilly Pad. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

