The Lilly Pad moves step closer in Henrico permitting process

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Lilly Pad, a restaurant in eastern Henrico, is one step closer to getting the permit they need to continue operating.

The Lilly Pad has been around for decades but in recent years under new ownership, the restaurant has grown in both size and popularity.

Thursday night the Henrico County Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit request for the Lilly Pad. However, it is s not official until a vote by the county's board of supervisors.

The owners are seeking to expand their restaurant again but also come into compliance with recently adopted zoning changes.

Henrico County informed the restaurant's owners late last year that due to its growth and additional uses they would need to obtain a conditional use permit to continue to operate as they currently exist. There were a handful of conditions that came with Thursday night's favorable recommendation by the board including the hours of operation including when and how loud music could be played.

"My husband and I have no issues with the restaurant in the marina," " said one woman who lives nearby. "Our issue is with the loud music and entertainment that takes place at the Lilly Pad the volume of the music and the frequency of the concerts have disrupted our otherwise peaceful existence on the river."

Supporters highlighted the Lilly Pad's positive impact on the Eastern Henrico area.

"They define smart economic development by supporting local farmers, providing jobs, contributing to the community not just financially, but as a supporter in anything that brings innovation and growth," another woman said. "They have been a tremendous influence in the tourism growth of our area. They have brought a lot of PR to Varina and Route 5. Look at all the celebrities, governors, legislators that that attend the place. They are a resilient local business that is inclusive of all. They have brought people from all races backgrounds and generations."

The approved recommendation stipulates outdoor entertainment, like live or recording music, can be no louder than 60 decibels between the hours of 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, 5 to 11 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays and no music on Tuesdays. The Lilly Pad is closed on Monday.

County supervisors will consider the planning commission's recommendation on Tuesday, June 14.