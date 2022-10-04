Owners of Jasper in Carytown opening new spots in Richmond
Kevin Liu, Mattias Hagglund, Thomas Leggett, and Brandon Peck, owners of The Jasper in Carytown, are preparing to open The Emerald Lounge at 2416 Jefferson Ave.
RICHMOND, Va. -- The owners of a Carytown bar are now making it a double at a new development in Union Hill. Kevin Liu, Mattias Hagglund, Thomas Leggett, and Brandon Peck, owners of The Jasper in Carytown, are preparing to open The Emerald Lounge at 2416 Jefferson Ave. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
