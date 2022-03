HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A new beer bar is coming to Henrico’s Libbie Mill – Midtown development. The Brass Tap Craft Beer Bar has leased a 3,300-square-foot space in the Emmer Row building at 4901 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, according to developer Gumenick Properties, which is building the community. The location is expected to open sometime later this year. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.