Tang & Biscuit owners to open Biscuits & Gravy in Scott’s Addition
Mike Platania
The owners of Tang & Biscuit are opening a new concept in the former Dairy Bar building, pictured in the background.
Posted at 9:55 AM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 09:55:29-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Dairy Bar may have flipped its last pancake but breakfast will soon be back at the longtime restaurant’s former storefront in Scott’s Addition. The owners of the neighboring Tang & Biscuit shuffleboard bar are preparing to open a breakfast and lunch restaurant, Biscuits & Gravy, in the former Dairy Bar space at 1602 Roseneath Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
