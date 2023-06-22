Why Tang & Biscuit suddenly closed its doors in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Five years after Richmond shuffleboard venue and bar Tang & Biscuit opened in Scott's Addition, the business has abruptly closed.

The sudden announcement was delivered over social media and with signs posted on the building's doors.

Operations Manager Josiah Meier said Tang & Biscuit's announcement was not part of the plan but came after Richmond BizSense broke news about a developer looking to redevelop the block.

"That was a hard decision to be made," Meier said Thursday. "We had an article break yesterday... so the ownership did not want it looking like they were doing things behind the scenes trying to hide it. So they just decided to make the decision to close on the spot so every employee can be notified and taken care of with severance packages."

Meier said Tang & Biscuit opened with the goal of being an affordable and welcoming spot for all people.

Tang & Biscuit Operations Manager Josiah Meier

"After COVID, though, it became very hard for us to really profit with the size of this building," Meier said. "So it came to the point where a good offer came in and it had to be done. It's pretty much it, it's business."

The abrupt closure Wednesday night shocked some people who booked upcoming events at the venue.

“Oh I’m pissed, I’m pissed," Andrea Daughtry, Founder and Executive For The Fem In You, said. "We have 18 performing artists, so singers, songwriters, poets involved, we have 25 small businesses, an entire production. Sound, DJs post, everyone was coming together for a community effort, for this fundraiser.”

Andrea Daughtry, Founder and Executive For The Fem In You



Meier said his team could work with people who need help finding new spaces for their events.

He asked people to show compassion to Tang & Biscuit employees who also just learned they were losing their jobs.

"To be upset with my events directors that are just heartbroken to call you in the first place and act like they are the ones doing wrong. That's just ignorance to me. These guys literally found out 18 hours ago, they do not have a job," Meier said. "It's not their fault. We're all in the same boat here. This is not a choice that was easily made. This is not a choice we wanted."

Henrico-based developer Capital Square plans to build a "five-story multifamily residential project" at 1600 Roseneath Road (former Biscuits & Gravy) and 3406 Moore Street (Tang & Biscuit), according to Richmond BizSense.

CBS 6 reached out to Tang and Biscuit's owners Dave Gallagher and David Fratkin for comment, but have not heard back.

