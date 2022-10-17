Ice cream workshop scoops up former downtown Richmond restaurant
Sweet Wynns owner Taryn Wynn said she always envisioned a dedicated space for the company, and that it has quickly outgrown the space it was using since it launched this spring.
Posted at 9:42 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 09:42:28-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- After a stint in Midlothian, a company that offers ice cream-making workshops is dipping into Richmond. Sweet Wynns is relocating in mid-November to 1209 E. Main St., where it has taken over an 1,800-square-foot downtown space that was formerly home to a Subway. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.