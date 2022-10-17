Ice cream workshop scoops up former downtown Richmond restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. -- After a stint in Midlothian, a company that offers ice cream-making workshops is dipping into Richmond. Sweet Wynns is relocating in mid-November to 1209 E. Main St., where it has taken over an 1,800-square-foot downtown space that was formerly home to a Subway. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

