Why Sweet P’s chef and Richmond restaurant owner Antonio Owen created Whitney Wednesday



RICHMOND, Va. — Antonio Owen, the chef and owner of Sweet P's, recently shared his story and thoughts on cooking during the "Eat It, Virginia" podcast with hosts Scott Wise and Robey Martin.

Owen was born and raised in Richmond, where he started working in fast food as a teenager.

“That's the only place you're going to get hired when you're a kid,” he said.

After facing tough times as a young adult, Owen had to make an important choice: go to jail or join the military.

He decided to join the Army, and this experience helped shape how he leads his team today.

Once Owen finished his military service, he worked in different jobs before going to culinary school.

"I got tired of being told this is the way it has to be. So I decided to go to culinary school to learn more," he explained.

After culinary school, Owen moved to New York City, where he interned at the famous restaurant Le Cirque and later became an executive chef in Brooklyn. He learned that leading a kitchen was not easy.

“I wasn’t the right leader at the time, even though I had the knowledge,” he said, realizing that mentoring his team was very important.

Once he returned to Richmond, Owen worked at several restaurants, including Toast, where he became the culinary director. The COVID-19 pandemic changed his career path, leading him to start a catering business called Chef Antyo.

“It’s been great,” Owen said about that decision, which helped him open Sweet P's.

His time in the military taught Owen the importance of discipline and teamwork.

"You're only as good as the team behind you," he said, explaining that knowing each team member’s strengths is key to success.

The name “Sweet P's” is special to Owen because it honors his mother, who was affectionately known as “Sweet P.”

Even though she has passed away, he keeps her memory alive in the restaurant, including butterflies on the walls.

Owen believes in hard work and thinks no job is below him.

"If you think you’re too good to take out the trash, your whole mindset is wrong," he said.

Owen has also created a fun event called “Whitney Wednesdays” at Sweet P's. This weekly event celebrates Whitney Houston’s music and special dishes inspired by her favorites.

“Let's do something on Wednesdays that gets people excited, that's different, that we can get a crowd for,” he said.

The events, which started in December, feature drinks and meals that honor Houston’s legacy.

To hear more about Antonio Owen's cooking philosophy and the story behind Sweet P's, check out the full podcast episode.

