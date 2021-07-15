Stump’s Pig & Pint now serving in Henrico County
Stump’s Pig & Pint recently relocated to 1164 Wilkinson Road in Henrico County.
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A barbecue joint that decamped from the city last year now slings its smoked meats and desserts out of a former Pizza Hut in Henrico County. Stump’s Pig & Pint opened in recent weeks at 1164 Wilkinson Road within the Chamberlayne Farms Shopping Center. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
