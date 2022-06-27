What Stone Brewing sale to Sapporo will mean to the Richmond brewery's location
Reverberations from a nine-figure deal between two beer giants on opposite sides of the Pacific are being felt here in Richmond.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Reverberations from a nine-figure deal between two beer giants on opposite sides of the Pacific are being felt here in Richmond. On Friday, Japanese brewing conglomerate Sapporo Holdings Ltd. announced that Sapporo USA is set to acquire California-based Stone Brewing Co. for around $168 million. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
