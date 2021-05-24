Chef Steve Glenn took his grandma to Hell's Kitchen with Gordon Ramsay

RICHMOND, Va. -- Can you keep a secret? Chef Steve Glenn sure can. The Chesterfield native is about a make his national television debut on Hell's Kitchen Young Guns with Gordon Ramsay. A secret the 23-year-old Manchester High School graduate had to sit on throughout the pandemic.

The competition, which begins its television run at the end of May, was actually filmed in 2019. The pandemic pushed back the start date, forcing Glenn to keep quiet.

Provided by Steve Glenn

"I had to pretty much be silent for two years," Glenn said. "Of course my family knew and, of course, the people that compete with you. But as far as everybody else, we just kind of had to go back to normal life, which was really weird. Just, going through all of that and then coming home like, alright, go back to normal life as nothing happened. I'm glad I can finally let the world know. It's good to get that off my chest."

In the kitchen, the former executive sous chef at Richmond Country Club said he gets inspired by music and his grandmother's cooking.

Provided by Steve Glenn

"She would make all types of stuff. She loved to do fish and grits. She made the best greens and mac and cheese I've ever had in my entire life," Glenn said. "She got me in the kitchen, at like 10, peeling potatoes and cleaning collard greens. I was just always amazed at her ability to transform these raw ingredients into you know, something I could eat two bowls of."

You can follow Chef Steve Glenn on social media here.