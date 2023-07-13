Giavos family opens 7th Stella’s Grocery, this one in the West End

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond restaurant family’s brand of neighborhood markets is taking over a former Starbucks in the West End. Stella’s Grocery is planning to open a new location at 5001 Huguenot Road in the River Road Shopping Center II this winter. The market chain is owned by the Giavos family and sells prepared foods, wines, and snacks, among other items. Dean Giavos, son of founders Johnny and Katrina Giavos, said the expansion to the River Road Shopping Center is aimed at broadening its customer base south of the James River.

