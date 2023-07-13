Watch Now
Giavos family opens 7th Stella’s Grocery, this one in the West End

Stella’s Grocery
Stella’s Grocery stores sell prepared foods, baked goods, wine and other items.
Posted at 8:58 AM, Jul 13, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond restaurant family’s brand of neighborhood markets is taking over a former Starbucks in the West End. Stella’s Grocery is planning to open a new location at 5001 Huguenot Road in the River Road Shopping Center II this winter. The market chain is owned by the Giavos family and sells prepared foods, wines, and snacks, among other items. Dean Giavos, son of founders Johnny and Katrina Giavos, said the expansion to the River Road Shopping Center is aimed at broadening its customer base south of the James River.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

