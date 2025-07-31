Stella’s Grocery to open first spot in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. -- Stella’s Grocery is headed to Chesterfield. The popular local chain of neighborhood markets has signed on to open a location at 14310 Winterview Parkway in Blackwood Development Co.’s Winterfield Crossing project. Known for its hot and prepared meals, gourmet grocery items and wine and beer selections, Stella’s Grocery is a spinoff of the Giavos family’s Stella’s restaurant on Lafayette Avenue. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.