Italian restaurant Sprezza moves into former Morton’s steakhouse space in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- For her first restaurant, Angela Petruzzelli is looking to bring a slice of Puglia to Shockoe Slip. Petruzzelli is preparing to take her Italian pop-up concept Sprezza full-time and has leased the former longtime home of Morton’s The Steakhouse at 111 Virginia St. in the Turning Basin building. Click here to read more about Petruzzelli and Sprezza.

