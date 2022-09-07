Italian restaurant Sprezza moves into former Morton’s steakhouse space in Richmond
Sprezza’s pop-up menus included pasta dishes like cacio e pepe, pasta amatriciana and pappardelle with basil crema. Angela Petruzzelli said with the brick-and-mortar space she’s planning to offer more fish dishes and other entrees that didn’t lend well to to-go sales.
RICHMOND, Va. -- For her first restaurant, Angela Petruzzelli is looking to bring a slice of Puglia to Shockoe Slip. Petruzzelli is preparing to take her Italian pop-up concept Sprezza full-time and has leased the former longtime home of Morton’s The Steakhouse at 111 Virginia St. in the Turning Basin building. Click here to read more about Petruzzelli and Sprezza.
