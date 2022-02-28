Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co. to open Richmond shop
Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co.
Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co. plans to serve ice cream cones and sell pints along with other frozen treats out of its upcoming shop slated to open in Union Hill in June.
RICHMOND, Va. -- After years of pop-ups and a pivot into home delivery, a Richmond ice cream company has whipped up its own parlor. Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co. plans to open a brick-and-mortar location this June within the new mixed-use building rising at 2416 Jefferson Ave. in Union Hill. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
