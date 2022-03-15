Spoonbread Bistro closes in Richmond
Richmond BizSense
Spoonbread Bistro’s former location at 2526 Floyd Ave. is for lease following the exit of the eatery that served French-inspired Southern food.
Posted at 10:05 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 10:05:00-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Fan restaurant that took cover at the onset of the pandemic won’t be reopening.
Spoonbread Bistro has formally vacated 2526 Floyd Ave., after closing for what was supposed to be a temporary stint in March 2020. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.