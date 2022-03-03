Southern Kitchen owner opens second Richmond restaurant
Richmond BizSense
Shane Thomas opened The Deuce restaurant at the corner of East Leigh and North Second streets last month.<br/><br/>
Posted at 9:37 AM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 09:37:23-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Further securing her corner of the city’s competitive restaurant scene, Shane Thomas has taken control of the intersection of East Leigh and North Second streets in Jackson Ward. She opened The Deuce at 119 E. Leigh St. last month across the street from her other restaurant Southern Kitchen, which she opened in 2019. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.