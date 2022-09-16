RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond-based Sous Casa has given away more burritos than you've eaten in your lifetime. Well, that is unless you've eaten one burrito a day, every day, for more than 40 years.

When the frozen burrito company co-founded by Phish touring chef Jim Hamilton started in 2020, it set a goal to donate burritos too.

In August, Sous Casa gave away burrito number 15,000.

“Our neighbors were hit hard during the pandemic,” co-owner Anj McClain said. “We wanted to make sure we were doing our part to fill freezers for those who needed it. We’re incredibly thankful for the community support we’ve received - we wouldn’t be able to make such an impact without it.”

Provided to WTVR

Sous Casa donates burritos to Richmond-area nonprofits, churches, and charities like RVA Community Fridges, Circles RVA, and Sacred Heart Center.

“We’ve learned a lot since starting Sous Casa,” Hamilton added in a statement about the burrito milestone. “One of the primary lessons is that frozen burritos are actually a really great food item to donate because they are nutritionally balanced and easy to cook.”

To learn more about donating a burrito, click here.