Richmond sommelier shares his perfect wine pairings for seafood dishes

RICHMOND, Va. — Navigating a restaurant's wine list can be tough. That's why some Richmond restaurants offer expert guidance from a sommelier.

Grayum Vickers, who oversees the wine programs at Lost Letter and Lillian in Scott's Addition, recently appeared on the CBS 6 food and restaurant podcast "Eat It Virginia."

There he discussed, among other things, his preference for coastal wines, particularly when paired with seafood dishes.

"I kind of always gone the old saying what grows together goes together," Vickers said. "So, Lillian, a seafood restaurant and those wines are absolutely perfect with oysters with, you know, swordfish, lobster, caviar. Those wines are awesome and I find seasonally, even at Lost Letter, I lean on those ways, especially in the summertime, people are thinking about the beach, it's hot, you want something that's like refreshing. So yeah, I, I love those kinds of wines."

Listeners can learn more about Vickers' interesting career transition from punk rock band member to Richmond wine expert on the latest episode of "Eat It Virginia," available on YouTube, Spotify, and WTVR.com.

Punk rocker pours wine: Grayum Vickers' journey into the Virginia wine scene

