Get Smashed: Former burger pop-up to become new Richmond restaurant

Richmond BizSense
Smashed RVA debuted as a pop-up in 2020.
Posted at 9:30 AM, Apr 20, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- After years of flipping burgers on temporary grills to diners at folding tables in parking lots, a local pop-up restaurant is making the jump to brick and mortar. Smashed RVA is preparing to open its first full-service restaurant at 1600 Brook Road in the city’s Northside. For the last three years, Smashed could be found outside breweries and other events as a pop-up, offering “big, juicy, messy burgers done the right way,” as owner Michael Marshall puts it. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

