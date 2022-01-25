These women own a Virginia sports bar. They credit the community for getting them through the pandemic.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's been a rough pandemic ride for Sloppy Seconds Bar and Grill in Virginia Beach.

Last January, the owners were not sure if the restaurant would be able to stay open. One year later, a much different story.

"You think that you're going to go bankrupt, you know? You think you're going to lose your business, and it all of a sudden did a 180; it turned around,” co-owner Jennifer Norris said.

The turnaround was made possible, in part, by the community who answered the owners' online call for help to support the business.

They also attribute the success to available financial grants and neighbors who support small businesses.

"I think the three of us have actually been blessed to get this far and have all the help that we had," co-owner Cynthia Langley-Abdullah said. "I think it's wonderful."

The restaurant, located at 4356 Holland Road, just celebrated its third anniversary in business.

"The Lord was just with us with everything,” co-owner Sindee Langley said.