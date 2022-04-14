Sisters with Richmond restaurant roots buy Pearl’s Bake Shoppe
Pearl’s Bake Shoppe
Kelly Shaheen Polk, Melissa Shaheen Berling, Laurie Blakey and Holly Shaheen. The sisters bought Pearl’s Bake Shoppe from the bakery’s founder, Blakey.
Posted at 11:30 AM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 11:30:50-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- After more than a decade at the helm of Pearl’s Bake Shoppe, owner Laurie Blakey is turning things over to three sisters with their own connection to the local culinary scene. Last week, Blakey sold the West End bakery at 5811 Patterson Ave. to Kelly Polk, Holly Shaheen and Melissa Berling. Terms weren’t disclosed. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
