MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- A trio of restaurant-industry veterans are running with rum as the focus of their first shared venture. Husband-and-wife Jessica and Josh Bufford, along with friend and now-business partner Chris Staples, are opening Sidecar Cocktail Lounge next month at 3730 Winterfield Road in the Winterfield Place shopping center near the Powhatan-Chesterfield county line. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.