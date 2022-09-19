The Waffle House is coming to Short Pump
A Waffle House spokesperson said they’re planning to build a new location on the site, but the timeframe for its opening remains unclear.
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Short Pump area is getting closer to having a restaurant that the late Anthony Bourdain once described as “better than The French Laundry.” Waffle House recently began demolishing the former Lucky’s convenience store at 2800 Old Pump Road for its first restaurant in that part of Henrico County. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
