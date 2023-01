RICHMOND, Va. -- Armed with a new lineup of spirits, a local wine brand is headed west. Shoe Crazy Wine is preparing to begin distribution to California, Nevada and Hawaii, while also recently launching liquor products such as peach whiskey, pineapple vodka, and a variety of moonshines flavored like apple cobbler, coffee, and vanilla ice cream. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.