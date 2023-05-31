Shake Shack is coming to Richmond. We now know when it's going to open.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Shake Shack will open its first Richmond-area location on Friday, June 9.

The fast food chain will serve ShackBurger, Crinkle Cut Fries, and milkshakes from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Shake Shack via Emily Dorio Shake Shack’s menu features ShackBurger, Crinkle Cut Fries, and Shakes.

The Richmond Shack is located at 5400 West Broad Street, in the spot where an old Applebee’s restaurant once stood.

"As part of Shake Shack’s mission to Stand for Something Good, the Willow Place Shack will be donating $1 for every sandwich sold at the Willow Place Shack on June 9 to Kids Run RVA,"a company spokesperson shared via email. "To celebrate the opening of the Richmond Shack, the first wave of guests will receive some limited-edition Shake Shack swag."

