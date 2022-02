HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Shake Shack, the rapidly expanding restaurant chain known for its burgers, fries and milkshakes, has lined up its first Richmond-area location. The company this week filed permits to begin work for an outpost at 5400 W. Broad St., on the site of a boarded-up former Applebee’s. Click here to read Shake Shack on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.