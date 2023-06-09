Why Shake Shack delayed its opening in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The first-ever Richmond-area Shake Shack has rescheduled its grand opening to Monday, June 12.

The fast food chain initially planned to open Friday, June 9, but restaurant spokespeople said IT issues popped up necessitating the delay.

Shack Shake is offering free gifts to the first customers who arrive Monday morning.

Shake Shack plans to serve ShackBurger, Crinkle Cut Fries, and milkshakes from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

The Richmond Shack is located at 5400 West Broad Street, in the spot where an old Applebee’s restaurant once stood.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.