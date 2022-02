RICHMOND, Va. -- Restaurateur Sarabeth Hagen is spreading the love from Lakeside and headin’ on down to the Fan for a new venture. The namesake owner of the B-52’s-inspired SB’s Lakeside Love Shack is preparing to open a sister location at 2600 W. Main St. in the Fan. Read more about the Love Shack on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for timely restaurant news and interviews.