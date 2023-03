RICHMOND, Va. -- The owners of Longoven restaurant are ordering a fourth course in Scott’s Addition. Andrew Manning, Megan Fitzroy Phelan, and Patrick Phelan, who opened Longoven in 2018 at 2939 W. Clay St., have signed a lease to open a new restaurant around the corner at 3001 W. Leigh St. It’ll be the group’s fourth restaurant. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews