Why Saison -- one of Richmond's most lauded restaurants -- is shutting down

RICHMOND, Va. -- A mainstay of Jackson Ward dining is getting ready to close up shop. Saison restaurant and its neighboring Saison Market will cease operations next month at 23 W. Marshall St. and 323 N. Adams St. Their last day of service will be Dec. 12.

The Southern- and Latin American-inspired restaurant was founded in 2012 by Jay Bayer and Adam Hall, though in 2020 Hall sold his stake to Patrick Moran and Bayer’s parents. The market opened next door in 2014.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.