Virginia restaurant veterans transform Wendy's into Chesterfield's newest Indian dining destination

RICHMOND, Va. -- The owners of a longtime Short Pump-area Indian restaurant have branched into Chesterfield.

Last month Jassi Singh and Charanjeet Ghotra opened Rutba Indian Kitchen at 13822 Village Place Drive in the Midlothian Village Square shopping center.

Rutba is Singh and Ghotra’s second local restaurant, joining Anokha Unique Cuisine of India, which they opened near Short Pump Town Center in 2008. The duo also own two restaurants in Charlottesville, Milan Indian Restaurant and Kanak Indian Kitchen. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.