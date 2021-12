RICHMOND, Va. -- Two years after a Texas taco chain entered the local market via Chesterfield County, it is getting ready to roll into Short Pump. Rusty Taco is slated to open in late January at 11525 W. Broad St., where it will take over a 3,500-square-foot space at Short Pump Crossing. The space was formerly home to Metro Diner, which shuttered last year. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

