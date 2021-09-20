Ruff, a dog park and bar, is opening in Richmond
Richmond BizSense
Natalie Moore is the owner of Ruff Canine Club, which will be the first dog park-bar in the Richmond region when it opens near Scott’s Addition.
Posted at 9:19 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 09:19:28-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- The latest entertainment option headed to the Scott’s Addition area has something to offer for both humans and their four-legged friends. Ruff Canine Club, which looks to be the first dog park-bar in the Richmond region, is preparing to open at 1924 Ellen Road with nearly an acre of grass for customers’ dogs to play and a bar serving beer, wine and hard seltzer. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
On the farm with Libby Lewis
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.