Ruff, a dog park and bar, is opening in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The latest entertainment option headed to the Scott’s Addition area has something to offer for both humans and their four-legged friends. Ruff Canine Club, which looks to be the first dog park-bar in the Richmond region, is preparing to open at 1924 Ellen Road with nearly an acre of grass for customers’ dogs to play and a bar serving beer, wine and hard seltzer. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

