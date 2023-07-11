Royal Farms is bringing its fried chicken to new Henrico location

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Not to be outdone by the ongoing Richmond-area expansions of competitors Wawa and Sheetz, Royal Farms has found the site for its next local store. The Baltimore-based convenience store and gas station chain, known for its fried chicken, has filed plans to develop a new location in Henrico County. It would take shape on a 1.6-acre lot at 2401 Mechanicsville Turnpike that’s owned by Richmond-based real estate firm Rebkee.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.