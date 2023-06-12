Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery taps out of Short Pump Town Center

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- One of the earlier arrivals to the region’s craft beer boom has poured its last pint. Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery has closed its Richmond-area location in Short Pump Town Center at 11800 W. Broad St. The Denver, Colorado-based brewpub had occupied 8,500 square feet on the mall’s second floor since 2014. Rock Bottom’s last day of service was June 4, according to a spokesperson for mall owner Brookfield Properties.

