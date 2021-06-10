Richmond's hottest places to eat this June

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Hot List is back for June. Scroll down to find a collection of restaurants and pop-ups to eat and drink this month.

Phone a Foodie Friend

It always makes me feel good to see so many people so invested in Richmond’s food scene. For this edition of the HOT LIST, I asked some VERY in-the-know food-grams, Allison Foster (@rvafoodfest) and Sara Riso (@rvafoodsandstuffs) where they are going and what they are excited about eating in June.

ON THEIR LISTS:

Foster:

Hardywood’s Pizza Kitchen

Joe Sparatta (Heritage, Southbound), Dave Draper (The Black Sheep, Proper Pie), and pizza! Sounds like a match made in Pizza Heaven. The original Hardywood location announced the first makings of their Hardywood Pizza Kitchen right before the pandemic and now it's here (opened on May 16)! Pizza is handmade and features locally grown basil, fresh mozzarella, and hand-smashed tomatoes.

Red Goat Pizza

Foster’s mind is on pizza and she’s doing everything right in my opinion.

Red Goat Pizza (from the minds of Goatocado) took up residency in the old People’s Pie location around mid-April. The take-out-only pizza place offers traditional pies, Detroit's (think deep dish and thick rectangles), and salads. You may see a familiar face: Greg Johnson, formerly of Citizen downtown.

Allison Foster Red Goat Pizza

Riso:

Elya

Everywhere, all the time.

With locations in Manchester, Scott’s Addition, and downtown Richmond, Elya (stands for Eat Like Your Ancestors) is push-button healthy eats, literally. Danny Sterling, the mind behind the vending fridges, is “serving” gluten-free, Whole30, and Paleo meals like a breakfast hash using local favorite Autumn Olive pork and bone broth enchiladas. Elya will begin online orders next month for door-to-door delivery.

Sara Riso Elya

Clean Eatz

They had me at “Good for You” nachos with sweet potato fries, shredded beef, and guacamole. The premise of Clean Eatz is ‘the first step you take to living a healthy lifestyle.” This chain’s first location in Richmond will have a cafe where you’ll be able to find the aforementioned nachos along with meals-to-go and a weekly meal plan that will accommodate almost any dietary restriction. The cafe opens on June 10 in Short Pump.

EAT UP (IN JUNE)!

NEW ROOFTOP

The Pit and the Peel opened its newest spot and it has views for days. Expect to be juiced up with their cold-pressed juices or wind down with a cocktail. It opened this week.

BIG BIRRIA

La Cocinita is banking on its birria (a slow-roasted Mexican stew typically made with goat). The food truck is “Bubba Gump-ing” birria with multiple variations like birria Queso Tacos, birria Ramen, shrimp, and vegetarian birria. The food truck will open on June 15.

OAXACAN

Sergio Gomez ( formerly of Comfort, Pasture) is popping up with “local soul” Instabowl in the form of Esquina. Gomez is known for his incredible detail and exquisite flavor in the kitchen. Get in early on this one as the green pimiento cheese, money posole (OH HECK YES) and Oaxaca Chicken is selling out.