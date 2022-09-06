Richmond yacht-rock cover band Three Sheets To The Wind launches wine business

RICHMOND, Va. — Jack Shannon has a tongue-in-cheek word of advice for venture capitalists looking for their next investment.

“VCs should really pay more attention to bands that are hanging out after their shows,” Shannon said, laughing. “Because the creative juices for stupid business ideas are really flowing at that point.”

It was on one such post-show evening that Shannon and five of his fellow bandmates in local yacht-rock cover band Three Sheets To The Wind hatched the idea for their latest venture, Steely Can Wine. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.