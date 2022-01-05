Richmond wine shop and bar Jardin opens in old Baja Bea spot

RICHMOND, Va. -- The minds behind Church Hill restaurant Grisette rang in the New Year with the launch of a new venture. Donnie Glass and business partner Andy McClure opened Jardin, a wine shop and bar, on the last day of 2021 at 1520 W. Main St. in the Fan. The shop, which has carved out part of the basement space that was once home to Baja Bean Co., sells wine by the glass and bottle and has a seven-stool bar area as well as a patio for nearly 100 people. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

